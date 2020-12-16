Let Family Fare take the stress out of holiday meal preparation this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The days leading up to Christmas, and even New Year’s, are often so busy and stressful. This year, you may be looking to go easy on yourself!

You might consider placing an order for your holiday meal – the meat, potatoes, veggies and all of the fixings! You have tons of options when you order through our Meal Solutions Expert, Family Fare. You get a delicious meal with no work.

Family Fare Holiday Meals

Orders must be placed by 12/22
Call or stop by Family Fare Deli
Or through the Fast Lane at ShopFamilyFare.com
Meals for 2, 4 or 6 people

