GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re in the middle of heart month — and a great way to get more vegetables into your diet is by combining them with eggs! Together they’re a true force to be reckoned with. Heart healthy eating can include eggs! If adults ate more fruits and veggies heart disease risk would lower by 24%. Eggs are a great vehicle to get in more veggies and they help absorb the vitamins/minerals in veggies when paired together. Try a boiled egg in your salad, top an egg on avocado toast, or a veggie filled frittata.

Deanna from Family Fare, our Meal Solutions Expert, joins us today with some heart healthy egg recipes!

