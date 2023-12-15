GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Chances are you still have a long list of things to do this holiday season, between gift giving, special events, and hosting family and friends. We love this time of year, but let’s face it, getting everything done can be a lot! That’s why the team at Family Fare, our Meal Solutions Expert, has come up with some ways to make the holiday season a little easier and way more delicious.

Rachael stopped by to learn more!

If you’re interested in ordering the Deluxe Holiday Meal that Chef Adam told us about, you can do so in the deli area of your local Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, or Ada Fresh Market. The meal serves up to four adults. Find your nearest D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare, Forest Hills Foods and Ada Fresh Market here.

Sponsored by Family Fare.