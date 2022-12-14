GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us are planning a big holiday meal, maybe even a couple of them! If the thought of that overwhelms you, don’t worry, because it doesn’t have to! You can buy an holiday meal already prepared or you can focus on fun sides and appetizers that are simple to make! Our Expert in Meal Solutions, Family Fare, has some ideas to see you through the holidays.

>>>Take a look!

The Grand Holiday Feast can feed as little as 2 people or up to 12 people! If you’re interested in that option, you need to place your order by December 22nd at your local Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market or Forest Hills foods Deli or through Fast Lane online shopping!

Family Fare

ShopFamilyFare.com

Sponsored by Family Fare.