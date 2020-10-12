Enter to win a bunch of amazing prizes from Family Fare

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s so easy in to get in your car in the fall and drive somewhere cool – it’s even easier when you win a fabulous wine adventure, a hotel stay up north, a kayak or even a new Ford Explorer.

Right now, you can win all those things and more, simply by shopping at Family Fare!

>>>Take a look!

The Explore Michigan Sweepstakes runs through October 31st, so make sure you get out and use your Yes card at Family Fare Stores! For more information about the sweepstakes, click here.

Sponsored by Family Fare.