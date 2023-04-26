GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Not everyone loves going to the grocery store but Forest Hills Foods in Grand Rapids is the exception. The store is loved by a lot of people because it offers an experience unlike any other.

With high standards and a top-notch team working behind the counters, Forest Hills Foods has everything you need — and items you didn’t even know you needed. It’s part of Family Fare Supermarkets, our expert in meal solutions, and Forest Hills Foods recently rolled out some new features.

>>>Take a look!

Forest Hills Foods

4668 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids

ShopForestHillsFoods.com

Sponsored by Family Fare.