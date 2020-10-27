Green Built Roofing has a special offer for free gutters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are spending a lot of time at home these days because it’s a safe, cozy place to be and because the temperatures are getting much colder outside.



A lot of people are choosing to renovate or make improvements to their home – it’s a great investment , and something we can enjoy each and every day.

We had the chance to check out an amazing home transformation done with the help of our experts – Green Built Roofing… take a look!

Green Built Roofing also has a special offer! For every roof, siding or window purchase over $7,500, you get free gutters – call 616-359-9525.

Green Built Roofing

Locations in Door and Kalamazoo 1-844-906-1063

GreenBuiltRoofing.com

Sponsored by Green Built Roofing.