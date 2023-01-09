GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Untreated hearing loss negatively impacts your overall health and quality of life so with a new year, it’s important to make sure you’re taking care of yourself.

Today we have our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan, in studio with us from McDonald Hearing Services to talk about the importance of protecting our hearing.

McDonald Hearing Services

Locations in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Greenville

616-723-8441

McDonaldHearingServices.com

For more information about the services McDonald Hearing Services offers, click here.

Sponsor by McDonald Hearing Services.