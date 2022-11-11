GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is Audiology Awareness Month, which is a good time to take stock of our hearing health. Your distance from the source of the sound and the length of time you are exposed to the sound are important factors when it comes to protecting your hearing. Avoiding noises that are too loud, too close or last too long is a good idea when it comes to protection. Today we have Our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services, joins us today to discuss hearing protection and noise induced hearing loss.

Ways to Prevent Noise-Induced Hearing Loss:

Wear earplugs or other protective devices

Be alert to hazardous noises in the environment

Protect children’s ears

Have your hearing tested if you think you might have loss

