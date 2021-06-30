Tips for keeping your hearing aids safe during the summer months!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is here, which means there are more chances to potentially damage your hearing aids including sand, humidity and water.

Our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan, joins us today with some tips to keep your devices safe this summer!

McDonald Hearing Services

OFFER: Free hearing/screening consultation if you mention eightWest

Locations in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Greenville

616-723-8441

McDonaldHearingServices.com

For more information about the services McDonald Hearing Services offers, click here.

Sponsored by McDonald Hearing Services.