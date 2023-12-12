GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holiday season and the fun get-togethers with family and friends are officially here. But if you’re suffering from hearing loss, big get-togethers can present a unique set of obstacles. Unfortunately, because it isn’t always obvious to others what you’re experiencing, it can be easy to misinterpret hearing challenges as frustration, anger or withdrawal.

Dr. Pam Keenan, from our hearing expert McDonald Hearing Services, is here to talk about some of these obstacles.

McDonald Hearing Services

OFFER: Free hearing/screening consultation if you mention eightWest

Locations in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Greenville

616-723-8441

McDonaldHearingServices.com

Sponsored by McDonald Hearing Services.