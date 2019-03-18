Stop missing out on the conversation

Closings & Delays
If you’re struggling with hearing loss and have been putting off doing anything about it, now’s the perfect time to act. Most of us wouldn’t dream of skipping the annual physical — and for the dentist it’s often twice a year for cleanings.

But, there’s a screening most of us are probably skipping. An annual hearing check-up.  So, we decided to stop by the offices of Our expert in Hearing, Dr. Pam Keenan at McDonald Audiology and Hearing Services.

The entire process was simple and free of charge.  From the camera examination of the inner ear, to the actual hearing test, it took less than a half hour.

About McDonald Hearing Services

At McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care, we realize that the idea of hearing loss and purchasing of hearing aids can be overwhelming. We understand your challenges and we’re here to help. Whether it’s your hearing needs, or the hearing needs of a loved one, we can provide you with the information you need to eliminate confusion, allowing you to make informed decisions about your hearing health.

About Pamela Keenan

