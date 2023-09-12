GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Everywhere we look, AI is changing the way we do things, and now a leader in hearing technology is reimagining ways to help treat hearing loss. Dr. Pam Keenan from McDonald Hearing joins us to talk about a new generation of hearing aids aimed at reducing stigma.

Starkey is a well-known company in the hearing industry, and it recently announced what it’s calling the future of hearing health. Their new Genesis AI is the only hearing technology system to feature an all-new processor, all-new sound, all-new design and software to create a whole new patient experience.

When it comes to our hearing, suffering from hearing loss can lead to other health problems like the increased risk of depression, anxiety, dementia and falls. McDonald Hearing Services works with companies like Starkey to help patients live healthier lives and get back to the things they love to do every day.

