Our Hearing Expert discusses why you should get a hearing aid tune up before the holidays!

Hearing Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you or someone you love is a hearing aid user, you likely schedule regular check-ups with your hearing healthcare professional. That’s especially important this time of year to make sure your hearing devices are clean and working properly.

Our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan is here to tell us more!

McDonald Hearing Services

Locations in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Greenville
616-723-8441
McDonaldHearingServices.com

For more information about the services McDonald Hearing Services offers, click here.

Sponsored by McDonald Hearing Services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

About McDonald Hearing Services

At McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care, we realize that the idea of hearing loss and purchasing of hearing aids can be overwhelming. We understand your challenges and we’re here to help. Whether it’s your hearing needs, or the hearing needs of a loved one, we can provide you with the information you need to eliminate confusion, allowing you to make informed decisions about your hearing health.