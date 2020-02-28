Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

McDonald Hearing Services offering free lunch & learn event

Hearing Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all rely on 21st Century technology for so many things. When it comes to our hearing, advanced technology is working miracles for many people! Our expert in hearing, Dr. Pam Keenan, stopped by to explain how the team at McDonald Hearing Services can help solve hearing issues.

They’re also offering a free lunch and learn event:
Tuesday, March 10th @ 11am
FireRock Grill in Caledonia
7177 Kalamazoo Ave SE
Seating is limited – MUST RSVP by calling (866) 781-8421

The seminar will touch on hearing loss, hearing aid myths, co-morbitities and technology. Participants can enter into a drawing where one lucky winner will receive a pair of premium Signia hearing aids.

McDonald Hearing Services

Sponsored by McDonald Hearing Services.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

About McDonald Hearing Services

At McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care, we realize that the idea of hearing loss and purchasing of hearing aids can be overwhelming. We understand your challenges and we’re here to help. Whether it’s your hearing needs, or the hearing needs of a loved one, we can provide you with the information you need to eliminate confusion, allowing you to make informed decisions about your hearing health.

 