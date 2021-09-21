McDonald Hearing Services discusses the connection between hearing loss and other health conditions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The connection between hearing loss and other health conditions has been a hot topic lately!

Our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services joins us to answer a few questions about these health connections, referred to as comorbidities.

McDonald Hearing Services

OFFER: Free hearing/screening consultation if you mention eightWest

Locations in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Greenville

616-723-8441

McDonaldHearingServices.com

For more information about the services McDonald Hearing Services offers, click here.

Sponsored by McDonald Hearing Services.