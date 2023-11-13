GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Technology is always changing and improving, which has paved the way for more treatments for those experiencing hearing loss. Our Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan, joins us to talk about noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) and what treatment options are available.

NIHL can be immediate or take a long time to be noticeable. It can be temporary or permanent, and it can affect one ear or both ears. Even if you can’t tell that you are damaging your hearing, you could have trouble hearing in the future, such as not being able to understand other people when they talk, especially on the phone or in a noisy room.

Regardless of how it might affect you, one thing is certain-noise-induced hearing loss is something you can prevent.

McDonald Hearing Services

OFFER: Free hearing/screening consultation if you mention eightWest

Locations in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Greenville

616-723-8441

McDonaldHearingServices.com

Sponsored by McDonald Hearing Services.