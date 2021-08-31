How to make sure you’re purchasing high quality hearing aids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you’re buying something as important as hearing aids, you want to make sure they’re legitimate and high quality.
Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services, our Hearing Expert, joins us today to let us know what we should consider before purchasing over-the-counter hearing aids.
To get more information on the Michigan Attorney General’s Consumer Alert about Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids, click here.
McDonald Hearing Services
OFFER: Free hearing/screening consultation if you mention eightWest
Locations in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Greenville
616-723-8441
McDonaldHearingServices.com
For more information about the services McDonald Hearing Services offers, click here.
Sponsored by McDonald Hearing Services.