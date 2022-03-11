How to make sure you’re purchasing a high quality hearing aid

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hearing aids are an important purchase…you want to make sure your purchasing ones that are both legitimate and high quality.

Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services, our Hearing Expert, joins us today to let us know what we should consider before purchasing over-the-counter hearing aids.

McDonald Hearing Services

Locations in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Greenville

616-723-8441

McDonaldHearingServices.com

For more information about the services McDonald Hearing Services offers, click here.

Sponsored by McDonald Hearing Services.