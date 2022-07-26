GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you’re choosing your hearing provider, it’s important to look for a clinic that is committed to providing you the best hearing care possible.
So what exactly does that entail? Our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan, with McDonald Hearing Services joins us today to discuss!
They advise that patients should look for a hearing clinic that offers Gold Standard Care:
• Is independent and not owned by a hearing aid manufacturer
• Has expert providers with training in the latest technology
• Offers you risk-free trials on all hearing aids
• Verifies your hearing aids’ fit and performance
McDonald Hearing Services
Locations in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Greenville
616-723-8441
McDonaldHearingServices.com
