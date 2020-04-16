Helping those with hearing loss during this difficult time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This period of isolation is so difficult for everyone, especially those with hearing loss. With many people wearing masks, those with hearing impairment may struggle even more to understand.

Our expert in hearing, Dr. Pam Keenan at McDonald Hearing Services, talks to us about how to best help those with hearing impairment and also what services they are currently still providing at McDonald Hearing Services.

