GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether or not you suffer from hearing loss, keeping your ears in good shape can positively impact your quality of life. Our Hearing Expert Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services joins us today to discuss ways you can care for your hearing health.

Tips for Better Hearing:

Meditation

Stop smoking

Yoga

Turn down the volume

Check for ear wax Exercise daily

Focus on sounds

Take vitamins

Get your hearing tested

Get hearing aids

