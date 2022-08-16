GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether or not you suffer from hearing loss, keeping your ears in good shape can positively impact your quality of life. Our Hearing Expert Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services joins us today to discuss ways you can care for your hearing health.
Tips for Better Hearing:
- Meditation
- Stop smoking
- Yoga
- Turn down the volume
- Check for ear wax
- Exercise daily
- Focus on sounds
- Take vitamins
- Get your hearing tested
- Get hearing aids
McDonald Hearing Services
Locations in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Greenville
616-723-8441
McDonaldHearingServices.com
For more information about the services McDonald Hearing Services offers, click here.
Sponsor: McDonald Hearing Services