Hearing loss and the risk of falls

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we grow older, the possibility of hearing loss and the risk of falling are things we have to think about. But you might not know how the two are related. That’s what we are discussing today with our Expert in Hearing, Dr. Pam Keenan from McDonald Hearing Services.

Every 11 seconds an older adult is seen in an emergency department for a fall-related injury. One in four older adults falls each year, but less than 50 percent tell their doctor. Falls are the second leading cause of accidental or unintentional injury deaths worldwide. Falls are a major public health problem both in the US and worldwide. They can cause injuries, sometimes serious, and can negatively impact the quality of life for the person who falls and their loved ones.

People with mild hearing loss are three times more likely to have a history of falling.

McDonald Hearing Services

