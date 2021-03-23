Don’t skip your annual hearing check up!

Hearing Expert
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know how important it is to get regular medical check ups. Most of us wouldn’t dream of skipping an annual physical or twice a year cleaning at the dentist. But there’s a screening most of us are probably skipping – our annual hearing check up!

A while back, Terri got a full check up with our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan at McDonald Hearing Services.

>>>Take a look!

McDonald Hearing Services

Locations in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Greenville
616-723-8441
McDonaldHearingServices.com

For more information about the services McDonald Hearing Services offers, click here.

Sponsored by McDonald Hearing Services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

About McDonald Hearing Services

At McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care, we realize that the idea of hearing loss and purchasing of hearing aids can be overwhelming. We understand your challenges and we’re here to help. Whether it’s your hearing needs, or the hearing needs of a loved one, we can provide you with the information you need to eliminate confusion, allowing you to make informed decisions about your hearing health.