Be mindful of your hearing health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know how important it is to get regular medical check-ups. Most of us wouldn’t dream of skipping the annual physical and for the dentist, it’s often twice a year for cleanings! But, there’s a screening most of us are probably skipping, an annual hearing check-up. So Terri decided to get her hearing checked out by stopping into the office of our Expert in Hearing, Dr. Pam Keenan at McDonald Audiology and Hearing Services.

The entire process was simple and free of charge. From the camera examination of the inner ear to the actual hearing test, it took less than a half hour.

It will give you a baseline evaluation on file and patients are even got a print-out. Hearing loss can be so gradual, so having the actual numbers is valuable, especially if any hearing issues develop in the future.

McDonald Hearing Services