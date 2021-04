GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for someone to help guide you through those important decisions you have to make for your financial future, where do you start?

Our expert, Tom Jacobs, joins us today with a list of the 3 most important things his clients are looking for.

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.