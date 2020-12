GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re nearing the end of the year – a rough year for many, for many reasons, including those involving our finances.

Our expert, Tom Jacobs, joins us to talk about what we can be doing in 2021, to help steer our course.

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.