What the remainder of 2020 looks like in terms of your retirement planning

Financial Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are counting down to the end of 2020 and still dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic. Case numbers are still high and many are still unemployed.

But there is hope! The vaccine is being distributed and the election created a new series of transitions across the country.

So what does all of this mean for your retirement? Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs, is back to talk about it!

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC
Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo
616-622-4654
JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon