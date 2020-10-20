Ways to keep your retirement money safe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we head into the fall months, we are noticing the COVID cases increasing again, the market is crazy due to the election and there are millions of Americans unemployed. So how can you make sure your retirement money is safe?

Tom Jacobs is our newest Financial Expert and he joins us to give us some tips to get through this volatile time!

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.