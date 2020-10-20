Ways to keep your retirement money safe

Financial Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we head into the fall months, we are noticing the COVID cases increasing again, the market is crazy due to the election and there are millions of Americans unemployed. So how can you make sure your retirement money is safe?

Tom Jacobs is our newest Financial Expert and he joins us to give us some tips to get through this volatile time!

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC
Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo
616-622-4654
JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon