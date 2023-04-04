GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring is here and as we change seasons, it’s a good time to think ahead and take charge of your financial future.

Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs, with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future.

The Jacobs Retirement Roadmap will help you discover what your ideal retirement looks like and explore what’s important to you. The Jacobs Financial Services team will discuss your current financial situation and determine your income needs. They’ll also help you implement a customized strategy so that you can take steps toward meeting your retirement goals.

>>>Take a look!

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.