GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The market volatility continues which means many people nearing retirement are concerned about looking at that 401k statement. That’s where a professional can step in and help guide you through the process.

Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services is our Financial Expert and he joins us today to talk about our retirement journey and how to make sure it goes as smoothly as possible. He has convenient offices in Grandville, Muskegon and Kalamazoo or just give him a call or visit the website!

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.