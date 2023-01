GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the middle of January already! This is a perfect time to take charge of your financial future!

Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us today with an overview of some of the important decisions you should be making now so that you’re ready for retirement in the future.

>>>Take a look!

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.