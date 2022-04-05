GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You spend your entire working years saving for the golden years and preparing for retirement so how can you make sure you’re ready? Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services is our expert and he joins us today.

>>>Take a look!

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

Call them to get together so they can help you in your retirement planning and some companies they work with offer an upfront bonus upwards of 35%

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.