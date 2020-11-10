Keeping retirement funds safe post-election

Financial Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – 2020 has definitely been a year filled with uncertainty! Even though there has been promising news regarding a possible COVID-19 vaccine, there are still millions of people who are unemployed and the market fluctuations continue.

So what can we do to protect our retirement funds? Our Financial Expert Tom Jacobs is back with some ideas!

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC
Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo
616-622-4654
JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon