GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe that we’re coming up on the final weeks of 2021 – if you’re worried about your finances or retirement funds heading into the new year, you may want to reach out to a professional.

Jacobs Financial Services is our Financial Expert and Tom Jacobs joins us today.

>>>Take a look!

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.