Jacobs Financial Services can help guide you through your retirement planning

Financial Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Preparing for retirement is always on our minds, for those of us nearing that age or just planning ahead.

Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs, joins us with some tips for creating a successful retirement plan!

OFFER: Transfer an IRA and receive an instant 25% bonus (up to $250,000) added to your income account guaranteed. Call Jacobs Financial today for more information, restrictions and conditions may apply.

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC
Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo
616-622-4654
JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon