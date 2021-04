GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re nearing your retirement or are planning ahead and need some extra guidance, where can you start?

Our expert, Tom Jacobs, has the Jacobs Retirement Road Map that can help you plan out such an important time in your financial journey.

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.