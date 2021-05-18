How to potentially boost your retirement savings with Jacobs Financial Services

Financial Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – What are you doing to save and prepare for retirement – do you have a financial plan?

Today our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs, is in studio to talk about how you may be able to boost what you’re saving.

OFFER: Transfer an IRA and receive an instant 25% bonus (up to $250,000) added to your income account guaranteed. Call Jacobs Financial today for more information, restrictions and conditions may apply.

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC
Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo
616-622-4654
JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon