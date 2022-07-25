GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the rising cost of almost everything and inflation impacting every aspect of our lives, you may be worried about your money if you’re in or near retirement. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services joins us today with some tips and tricks to keep your money safe. If your nearing retirement, you may want to reach out to a professional, especially with the market being so volatile – the team at Jacobs Financial Services can walk you through the process!

>>Take a look!

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.