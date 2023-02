GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re well into February and tax season is now underway. If you’re looking ahead to retirement, have you considered how your tax strategy may impact your income?

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services, our expert, has some important advice!

>>>Take a look!

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.