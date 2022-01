GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- It’s the beginning of a new year, which oftentimes feels like a fresh slate or a time to set new goals, especially when that comes to our finances.

If your goals for the upcoming year include getting your financial situation in great shape, our Financial Expert, Jacobs Financial Services, can help. Tom Jacobs joins us today to discuss.

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com