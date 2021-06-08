Get the most out of your retirement account with this special bonus offer

Financial Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We save for rainy days, we save for vacations and kids’ college educations. As we save and invest for our retirement, we can get help along the way!

Our Expert in Financial Planning, Tom Jacobs, joins us today with some advice!

OFFER: Transfer an IRA and receive an instant 25% bonus (up to $250,000) added to your income account guaranteed. Call Jacobs Financial today for more information, restrictions and conditions may apply.

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC
Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo
616-622-4654
JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon