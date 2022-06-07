GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Conversations about money can be difficult. After all, many of us have made financial mistakes, or wonder how we stack up against everyone else when it comes to our savings. But it doesn’t always have to be a taboo topic. Taylor and Laurel Steward of Mattson Financial Services have been helping people retire successfully in West Michigan for decades. The number one question most people have is “have I saved enough?”. Mattson has met with some really great savers over the year, some even multi-millionaires who wonder if it’s enough.

For the team at Mattson, these are actually fun topics because many of the people they work with have done the hard work. It’s about putting the puzzle pieces together. Whether it’s a pension, 401(K), IRA, Social Security or other investments, Mattson helps you take inventory of your assets.

The next step is to build a plan that shows their clients where they’re going to draw their income from their portfolio or other sources and what that will mean on a monthly basis over time in retirement. Once you understand how much cash flow and income you have in retirement, it makes a huge difference in how you approach it.

They have a special offer for viewers. If you have saved over $500,000 for your retirement, be one of the first 5 callers and they’ll sit down with you to discuss a plan, answer your questions and build a comprehensive retirement plan to address your savings, income, investments, taxes and more.

