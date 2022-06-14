GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Each day, the market and the cost of living seems to be more of a topic of conversation and it can be worrisome. But you don’t need to navigate these uncertain financial times alone! A professional can step in and help guide you through the retirement process. Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services is our Financial Expert and he’s had a lot of experience helping people retire!

Jacobs Financial Services has convenient offices in Grandville, Muskegon and Kalamazoo or just give him a call or visit the website!

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.