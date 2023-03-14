GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are definitely living in turbulent times when it comes to the financial markets and banking. Would you like some peace of mind when it comes to your money? If you’re already retired or plan to retire in the next few months or couple of years you want to have a team you trust on your side.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services is our Financial Expert. He’s joining us now with some important advice and with an invitation to an exciting event coming up!

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.