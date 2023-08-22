GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Do you ever think about how much money you will need in order to retire? If you need help in making sure your finances are ready to support your lifestyle goals and dreams as you shift into retirement, our next guest and his team can help you out! Retirement finances is the singular focus of the team at Jacobs Financial Services, our Financial Expert. Tom Jacobs and his team will help you prepare for this big shift in life. He joins us now with some important advice!

They also are hosting a golf fundraiser raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association! If you want ot get a last minute spot, give them a call at 616-622-4654!

>>>Take a look!

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.