GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you’re thinking about retirement, two primary concerns are often “Am I ready financially?” and “Am I ready for a change in my lifestyle?” Making sure your finances are ready to support your lifestyle goals and dreams as you shift into retirement is the singular focus of the team at Jacobs Financial Services, our Financial Expert. Tom Jacobs and his team will help you prepare for this big shift in life, and he joins us now with some important advice!

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.