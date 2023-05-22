GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are just a few days away from the big Memorial Day Weekend, which is a busy weekend for travel and also the unofficial kick off to summer! A new season means more events and it may even be time for an update to your wardrobe. A great place to get the latest styles by turning to our Fashion and Style Expert, A.K. Rikk’s. From dresses, to handbags, to shoes and sunglasses, the stylists at A.K. Rikk’s are ready to help you step into summer.

Rachael stopped by to get a look at the new styles for summer! They’re also hosting an Emerging Designers Festival on Thursday, May 25th from 5pm until 9pm. To RSVP, click here!

A.K. Rikk’s

Fashion & Style Expert

6303 28th St. SE – Grand Rapids

Open Tuesday through Saturday

616-957-3242

Hello@AKRikks.com

AKRikks.com

