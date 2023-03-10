GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) From booking tickets, to packing bags for yourself and the kids, we know there’s a lot that goes into Spring Break planning. Some of that, is getting your warm weather clothes and accessories together! A.K. Rikk’s, our Expert in Fashion & Style, is holding a fun event this month that can help. Ilze Vizulis and Bethany Burton are here to tell us all about their event and what you can find when you visit A.K. Rikk’s.

A.K. Rikk’s has general spring break items and new arrivals we have coming in daily. Everything you’re looking for from shorts to tanks as well as sun dresses, sandals, sunglasses, swimwear, tote bags, and more. Chose from all your favorite brands like Zimmermann, Chloe, Valentino, Brunello Cucinelli, and more!

During their Spring Break event, there will be tropical cocktails and ice cream. Plus, you have a chance to win amazing prizes from partners like The Bengtson Center, SWET Infrared Sauna Studio, Good Judy’s and more! They are most excited about having hundreds of sunglasses from Tom Ford + an exclusive delivery of Bathing Suits/Cover ups from PatBO that will be here for only those two days! Follow along on social media for even more chances to win prizes/see what’s new!

A.K. Rikk’s Spring Break Event

March 24 & 25

10am-6pm

6303 28th Street SE

Grand Rapids

616-957-3242



