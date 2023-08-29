GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The end of summer and the long Labor Day weekend are approaching, and chances are, you’ve got places to go, things to do, and want to look your best all weekend long. Ilze and Blair from A.K. Rikk’s, our Fashion Expert, join us today with some inspiration and tips for looking your best this holiday weekend.

A.K. Rikk’s is also hosting a Fall Fashion Show! The event is free, just keep an eye on their Facebook and Instagram for more details about the event and how to register.

A.K. Rikk’s

Fashion & Style Expert

6303 28th St. SE – Grand Rapids

Open Tuesday through Saturday

616-957-3242

Hello@AKRikks.com

AKRikks.com

Sponsored by A.K. Rikk’s.